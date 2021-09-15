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BREAKING: EXPOSING THEIR EVIL & LIES TO SAVE HUMANITY -- CHRISTOPHER JAMES & OPP GABRIEL
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512 views • September 15, 2021
Mirror SGT Report - https://www.bitchute.com/video/1RFMgbXjntP7/
Christopher James from Awarriorcalls.com and Ontario Provincial Police Officer Gabriel join SGT Report with breaking news: Exposing the evil in order to save humanity.
The world must go to www.awarriorcalls.com for the truth and solution!
**DOWNLOAD pdfs and videos re evidence exposing covid lie: www.bit.ly/awcevidence
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
God Speed
Christopher James from Awarriorcalls.com and Ontario Provincial Police Officer Gabriel join SGT Report with breaking news: Exposing the evil in order to save humanity.
The world must go to www.awarriorcalls.com for the truth and solution!
**DOWNLOAD pdfs and videos re evidence exposing covid lie: www.bit.ly/awcevidence
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
God Speed
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