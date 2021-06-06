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Healing Heart Disease, Diabetes and Obesity
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76 views • June 06, 2021
The facts don't lie -- heart disease is the #1 cause of death worldwide. 1 in 3 children in developed countries will be diagnosed with diabetes in their lifetime and 2 BILLION people worldwide are overweight or obese.
It doesn't have to be this way... and the doctors, healers, and survivors in tonight's episode are going to blow the lid off this thing with some powerful breakthroughs that WORK.
It doesn't have to be this way... and the doctors, healers, and survivors in tonight's episode are going to blow the lid off this thing with some powerful breakthroughs that WORK.
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