Jesidue, Communism, Freemasonry, America, Mark of the Beast, Nimrod, Imperialism

SR 2024-11-19 Jesidue
Topic list:
* Jesidue explained: Cynthia McKinney and a “Catholic
education”.
* Johnny gets personal.
* “Was Ho Chi Minh” a populist?” —ANSWERED.
* Is State Communism the answer to “Imperialism”?
* Secret Society initiation and the “when” that matters: Washington, Murphy, Doolittle.
* Heroes Audie Murphy and Pat Tillman tried to stand in the way of this force.
* Freemasons keep secrets: what “secrets” are there in the “Revolutionary War” and “NASA”?
* George Washington proves why Johnny gets no respect.
* Pat Tillman revisited: obvious to eyes that see.
* “From Babylon to America” EXPLAINED.
* Is there only one way to interpret prophecy?
* Is Sunday worship the “Mark of the Beast”?
* The “mirey clay” of Nebuchadnezzar’s statue EXPLAINED.
* People you may be shocked to see in Heaven (if you make it).
* Is there such a thing as a bloodline curse?
* Who was “Nimrod”?
* Nimrod and Semi-RAH-mis: myth verses reality.
* How and why messianic myths pre-date the Incarnation of the Christ.
* “Imperialism/Colonialism”, “Capitalism” and “Communism”.
* The “race to Berlin”.
* Patton, Bradley and Freemasonry.
* Johnny on interviewing.
* The Great Patriotic COLONIAL War in the Pacific.
