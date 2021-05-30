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The Summer of Crime | Claudia Tenney
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40 views • May 30, 2021
New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney reacts to the nationwide rise in crime in America's major cities and the rise of anti-Semitism across the country after unrest in the Middle East - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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