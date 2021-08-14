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Van der Zwaan: Smart dust? Graphenoxide? 14-8-2021 Düsseldorf Germany [14.08.2021]
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103 views • September 01, 2021
Imagine this in your body with a 5G smart-grid.
The Real danger is right in front of our eyes.
But it is so small you will not be able to detect it.
Only using tools like strong magnets, or a microscope, will make it come to the surface.
This needs to be addressed.
I, and many others pointed this out and documented this, what are we going to do about it?
Are you going to wait till Trump comes back?
Ask yourself, what is this..... Is this Graphenoxide, smartdust? or something else?
Is this Genocide?
What do you think?
This is not static electricity for sure.
Filmed on 14-8-2021 in Düsseldorf.
Imagine this in your body with a 5G smart-grid.
Are the Satanist Trying To Kill us 'Softly'? [25.06.2021]
https://rumble.com/vj0v2p-are-the-satanist-trying-to-kill-us-softly-25.06.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zCvEaD9tKu0Z/
1,281 views Aug 14, 2021
van der Zwaan
2.51K subscribers
https://youtu.be/W3wSy6o88vs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVfDp2LubFR0BHgauPQvC2w
The Real danger is right in front of our eyes.
But it is so small you will not be able to detect it.
Only using tools like strong magnets, or a microscope, will make it come to the surface.
This needs to be addressed.
I, and many others pointed this out and documented this, what are we going to do about it?
Are you going to wait till Trump comes back?
Ask yourself, what is this..... Is this Graphenoxide, smartdust? or something else?
Is this Genocide?
What do you think?
This is not static electricity for sure.
Filmed on 14-8-2021 in Düsseldorf.
Imagine this in your body with a 5G smart-grid.
Are the Satanist Trying To Kill us 'Softly'? [25.06.2021]
https://rumble.com/vj0v2p-are-the-satanist-trying-to-kill-us-softly-25.06.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zCvEaD9tKu0Z/
1,281 views Aug 14, 2021
van der Zwaan
2.51K subscribers
https://youtu.be/W3wSy6o88vs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVfDp2LubFR0BHgauPQvC2w
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