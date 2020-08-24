The California DEW Fires: Last Year It Was PG&E's Fault - This Year It Is 'Dry Lightning'... Really?

Last year around this time California was telling their residents that there would be power outages throughout the state to stop the power lines from starting the wildfires. PG&E was going through a major lawsuit with the state and they were being ordered to upgrade their services and check for weakened infrastructure throughout the state. They had blamed previous fires (including the Paradise Camp Fire from November 2018) on downed power lines due to the wind. Fast forward to this late Summer 2020 and California is having another serious round of wildfires and this time the authorities are blaming the fires on 'dry lightning strikes' and the wind of course. It is interesting that with each fire season comes a new excuse for California's fires. California is a State that is basically a 'Science Lab' for the New World Order. They really want to implement Agenda 21 and 2030 on America and California is Ground Zero for the Global Elite's plans. What is happening in California (again) with the Wildfires has nothing to do with the weather, but everything to do with Satan. Satan is the biggest Arsonist on Planet Earth.