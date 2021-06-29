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On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have Paulla Tucci from Stand Up Canada
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31 views • June 29, 2021
Paula will be talking about her Legal Challenge to the business policy of "NO MASK NO ENTRY", in Ontario. We've heard from thousands of people being denied service - and their stories are just awful! We can't ignore this any longer because the situation is not changing, so, we decided that enough was enough! Mask exemptions are written into the law, and we intend to force businesses to respect this. Period. We are asking everyone to support us in this legal challenge, as it will set a major legal precedent in Ontario for anyone who is unable to wear a mask.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
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