Capillary Flow. What moves the blood? 4 Minute InfoTalk. Dr. Tom Cowan

"A capillary is a tube which...separates the charges, creates a negative gel phase... It dissolves the positive proton charges into the middle of the water. They repel each other and start the movement [blood flow]." ~ Dr. Tom Cowan

What moves the blood? Structured-gel water makes your blood Flow. 4th phase of water - Gerald Pollock.

"Structured water which is always negatively charged... always forms in the interaction of water and a hydro-philic (water loving) surface....Because of this formation of the negative charge it separates the charges and puts the positive charges dissolved in the water water in the middle of the tube [capillary]. The positive charges repel each other, and Start Flow." ~ Dr. Tom Cowan

Understanding Heart Function. The Amazing Human Heart. Heart function works differently than we think. The heart is an energy vortex that amplifies e/m structured water (4th phase gel state water) and electric charge differentials.

FULL VIDEO The Heart Is Not A Pump, Dr Tom Cowan.

BOOK: Human Heart, Cosmic Heart. Thomas Cowan MD

The Heart is an Electromagnetic ENERGY VORTEX.

Tom S. Cowan, M.D.

DrTomCowan.com, graduated Summa Cum Laud 1977 from Duke University in biology. Dr Cowan has a medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in 1984 with a residency in Family Practice at Johnson City Hospital in Johnson City, New York and practiced as both an emergency medicine and general medicine physician.







