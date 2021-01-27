Perspective & Perception: Guru Jagat x David Icke

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Can you stretch your mind to see from other perspectives? Get in on this riveting discussion with Guru Jagat and prolific author, David Icke. Whatever you think about David Icke or his views, this rigorous conversation on perception, information circulation, and individualism will leave you with the importance of your own critical inquiry. You don’t have to agree with everything or anything you hear in this interview (or anything you hear anywhere) but we hope that alternative perspectives ignite your inner free spirit and drive you to hold your own informed views.
___
https://ramayogainstitute.com/guru-jagat
--
FOLLOW GURU JAGAT:
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gurujagat/
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gurujagat11/
►Join Guru Jagat for Camp Grace, Florida. This January 37-30: https://ramayogainstitute.com/camp-grace
►Subscribe to Reality Riffing:
Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/reality-riffing-with-guru-jagat/id1476457934
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/1TZf5lIsxNCbtEGIvrjACV?si=mipKKW5oT2eF76qPFyPHbw
► Subscribe to Guru Jagat's channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLLe3hqR13ASp6K5x6utGEw
David Icke: davidicke.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidicke
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
White Sun Drums
Artist
White Sun
Licensed to YouTube by
TuneCore (on behalf of White Sun, LLC)
Song
Ad Guray Nameh
Artist
Amar Atma Kaur
Licensed to YouTube by
TuneCore (on behalf of Amar Atma Kaur)