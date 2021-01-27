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Perspective & Perception: Guru Jagat x David Icke
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59 views • January 27, 2021
Guru Jagat

Can you stretch your mind to see from other perspectives? Get in on this riveting discussion with Guru Jagat and prolific author, David Icke. Whatever you think about David Icke or his views, this rigorous conversation on perception, information circulation, and individualism will leave you with the importance of your own critical inquiry. You don’t have to agree with everything or anything you hear in this interview (or anything you hear anywhere) but we hope that alternative perspectives ignite your inner free spirit and drive you to hold your own informed views.
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David Icke: davidicke.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidicke
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Keywords
censorshiphoaxmaskvaccineperceptionaiconsciousnessmanipulationwhodavid ickevirussaturnbill gatesperspectivebehaviourlockdowncovid-19guru jagatmind control information received
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy