IRGC Statement:

— In Wave 73 of Operation True Promise 4, under the code “Ya Haider (peace be upon him)” and in honor of the fallen defense martyrs, the IRGC Aerospace Force carried out heavy and decisive missile and drone strikes on both the northern and southern areas of the occupied Palestinian territories.

— Military installations and security centers in Arad, Dimona, Eilat, Beersheba, and Kiryat Gat were targeted, along with US bases at Al Salem, Minhad, and Al Dhafra. The strikes, involving Fattah, Qadr, and Emad missile systems as well as drones, reportedly followed the collapse of the Zionist army’s air defense systems.

— According to field reports, more than 200 people were killed or injured in the early hours of the attack. Zionist authorities have reportedly increased pressure on journalists and eyewitnesses to censor damage and casualty reports.

— The statement highlights the role of Hezbollah fighters in defending Lebanon and creating a strong front against the northern and central areas of the occupied territories, congratulating the Lebanese people and the Muslims of the region on these developments.

— It also points to worsening conditions for residents in the occupied territories, blaming Netanyahu’s war cabinet and the placement of military and nuclear facilities near residential areas.

— The IRGC concludes that the balance of the war is rapidly changing, and that the Zionist army’s defensive control over the occupied Palestinian territories is collapsing.