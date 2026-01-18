SUNSET LANDING at SEA-TAC!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We had an uneventfull cross country trip from JFK Airport in NYC. There was a series of storms from the Atlantic to the Pacific across the North American Continent on this April First Day. As we neared Seattle, Washington, clouds started breaking up as we make our way down through the openings in the overcast. With the sun low in the sky, and sunset eminent, the super-smooth approach and landing was like floating on feathers!