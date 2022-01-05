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Lockdowns 2022: Here we go again
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110 views • January 05, 2022
Kate Wand, January 5, 2022
What began as just a little "drive-in dust" has become an overdose of government overreach.
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What began as just a little "drive-in dust" has become an overdose of government overreach.
VERY-OPINIONATED.COM
Thank you for helping to SUPPORT our productions:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
BTC: bc1qwxjnf68pzzzjy4uul33dvkrpzl2qs9vq666f3v
buymeacoffee.com/katewand
Creators: Kate Wand & William Gervais
FB: https://www.facebook.com/veryopinionatedshow/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5
Twitter: @katewand | @wg_gervais
Kate's Musings: katewand.substack.com
VERY-OPINIONATED.COM
*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
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