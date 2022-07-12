Twitter Are Hiring Former Officials From the FBI, Raising Public Concerns About Free Speech

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https://gnews.org/post/pscwd3a3
07/11/2022 According to One American News, big tech companies such as Twitter are hiring former officials from the FBI, CIA and NATO, raising public concerns about free speech