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The Truth About The Sony Hack | North Korea Opposition to 'The Interview' Movie?
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10 views • July 10, 2021
Recently a group of hackers breached the Sony network and started leaking sensitive information about the company. According to the FBI and the media, the state of North Korea carried out the attack in an attempt to suppress the release of an upcoming film called The Interview. The film is starring Seth Rogen and James Franco and features a controversial scene in which the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un gets assassinated. Sony ultimately decided to pull the release the film, a move which President Obama condemned.
What is the truth about the Sony hack?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/sonyhack
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What is the truth about the Sony hack?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/sonyhack
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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