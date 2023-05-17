The Left Thinks God is Blind and Dumb

This video is tough love. Yes, if you are on the left you will be offended, but truth is usually offensive. Remember that Jesus was offensive because he told the hard truth to anyone willing to hear.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com