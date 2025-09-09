Brutal Murder of Iryna Zarutska In North Carolina Fuels Calls For Death Penalty

Maverick News Top Stories:





The senseless murder of a Ukrainian woman who fled to the North Carolina to escape the war in her country, has sparked calls for her killer to face the death sentence. Mainstream media is only beginning to acknowledge the killing weeks after it occured, and that is only fueling even more online rage. We explore the issue and bring you the latest on this developing story tonight on Maverick News with Rick Walker.





Please support our channel by donating to:

https://www.freedomreporters.com





#zarutksa, #murder, #iryna, killing,