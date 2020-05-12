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Who is orchestrating treatment of the Covid 19 pandemic?
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23 views • May 12, 2020
It is becoming clear that there is a covert effort to focus on developing a vaccine rather than a treatment for Covid 19 that has been guided by Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci. The connections between most every major health organization and the Gates Foundation are becoming known. And the connections between Gates and Fauci are becoming known. Dr. Len and Francesco discuss these relationships that reveal serious conflicts of interest.
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