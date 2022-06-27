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MESA PAVILIONS MALL GUARD THREATENS/STALKS ME FOR TELLING HIM ILLEGAL ALIENS CAN'T WORK ON LOT.
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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10 views • June 27, 2022

LOCATION: MESA PAVILIONS MALL, POWER ROAD, MESA ARIZONA.


MARKSMAN SECURITY GUARD IN SILVER PICKUP(FRONT END DAMAGE).


Marksman Security

2400 N Central Ave Suite 300, Phoenix, AZ 85004


Numbers

Google number(480) 608-3448

Phone number(480) 553-9720



___________________________


I observe lot maintenance staff foreign, all latino speaking spanish. I tell Marksman security guard in silver pickup nearby on same lot that illegal aliens cannot be working on the Mesa Pavilions Mall property.


Guard was fluent in English(appeared hispanic but refused to open his window)and told me "GET OUT OF HERE NOW!"


HFP probably called(Mesa Hurt Feelings Police special weapons and tactics unit).


I told him it's a Title 8 section 1324 felony to harbor/help conceal illegal aliens. I complied with his demand to leave the Mesa Pavilions property under threat of physical violence by him and kidnapping/false arrest.


I immediately then walked off the property. He followed/stalked me in his pickup(silver "Marksman Security" front end damage).


Criminal charges and a civil lawsuit may be filed against the guard, Marksman Security and Owner/management Mesa Pavilions Mall.


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