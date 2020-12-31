N. Hemisphere Record Snow (Bigger Flakes: The Gaslight)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hourly Snowfall totals termed "Unfathomable" occurring in the USA during Winter Storm Gail, Japan with its seven foot storm and Europe with 6+ feet in two days. The media tells us it a fluffier type of snow that stacks higher than regular snow, so what is really happening across the N. Hemisphere?
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via - https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS*** 🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030 LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.