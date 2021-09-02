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What is the State of the Virus in Kenya - Involuntary Birth Control?
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43 views • September 02, 2021
Doctor Wahome Ngare, a Specialist for 20yrs in Gynaecology and Obstetrics speaks with Reiner Fuellmich explaining some of the history around what has been before with Gates and his 'vaccines' and more Mandates by the government to vaccinate the Hospital Workers and Staff.
Credit German Corona Investigative Committee
Credit German Corona Investigative Committee
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