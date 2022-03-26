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DR. PRI BANDARA'S 'HACKED' (WORLDCOUNCILFORHEALTH) 5G HEALTH RISKS PRESENTATION
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199 views • March 26, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
Dr. Pri Bandara's 'HACKED' (WorldCouncilForHealth) 5G HEALTH RISKS Presentation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/map7D1Xmn1fY/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
*The INVISIBLE RAINBOW [HISTORY & EFFECTS of ELECTROMAGNETISM] (RE-UPLOAD)
(Arthur Firstenberg) https://www.bitchute.com/video/gOtC5NZCEs82/
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
We got hacked..! It was a live talk on dangers of EMF exposure...
I was attending a Webinar with the World Council for Health yesterday evening and before we even got started, the call was hacked. There was an imposter on the call and a hacker got into Dr. Bandara’s machine and deleted her slides right in front on our eyes. Watch.
Jessica Rose / Mar 22 https://jessicar.substack.com/p/we-got-hacked
=================
Doctors 5G Health Impacts Presentation Hacked (Dr. Pri Bandara & Dr. Jessica Rose)
https://rumble.com/vy4b82-doctors-meeting-on-5g-health-impacts-disrupted-by-hackers.html
Monday’s General Assembly took an unexpected turn when hackers disrupted our Zoom event, ultimately taking control of Dr. Pri Bandara’s screen. During the brief ordeal, all of Dr. Bandara’s slides were permanently deleted. The hackers further disrupted by playing loud music and showing explicit images and videos.
WCH staff responded quickly, ending the meeting and beginning a new one to continue the program.
Dr. Bandara later said, "It just shows how important this topic is. The impact of wireless radiation on health and wellbeing of people and all forms of life on earth. It's a huge problem."
This disruption will not stop WCH or our guests and partners from exploring the global health impacts of 5G and wireless technology. Look for a rescheduled event with Dr. Bandara soon.
Sign up for our newsletter (https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/subscribe) for updates and don't miss our next General Assembly in the WCH Newsroom (https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom/).
=================
This is the full, edited presentation that we received. Shockingly, due to a cyberattack that occurred in our Zoom meeting, Dr. Pri Bandara’s brilliant presentation on the risks of 5G and wireless technology was deleted before our eyes when her computer was taken over.
Dr. Pri Bandara's Disrupted 5G Health Risks Presentation [Full]
https://rumble.com/embed/vvkxwi/?pub=4
Dr. Priyanka Bandara joined the World Council for Health assembly on March 21, 2022 to give her presentation entitled, "Environmental Electromagnetic Pollution & Our Health in the 5G Era".
Dr. Priyanka (Pri) Bandara is former academic clinical and basic researcher at leading Australian institutions (Westmead and Royal Prince Alfred hospitals, Faculty of Medicine at University of Sydney and UNSW), now operating independently to investigate the impact of common environmental pollutants on human health, particularly chronic diseases. She has a special interest in the toxicology of anthropogenic electromagnetic radiation (EMR), mainly microwave EMR used for wireless communication and surveillance technologies. Pri is an executive member of Oceania Radiofrequency Scientific Advisory Association (ORSAA) and an advisory board member of Environmental Health Trust (USA). See this blog post:
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/news/2022/03/general-assembly-5g-disrupted/49403/
=================
Your (NOT) SMART PHONE(Y)... Is (NOT) A PHONE...
IT'S (YOUR) DIGITAL SLAVE CONE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vLtqPZXsI2sn/
WATCHING TRUTH VIDS ON YOUR 'SMART' PHONE? A.I. CONTROL FRY ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mI98HpTnoaAe/
21ST CENTURY ELECTROMAGNETIC WARFARE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRMRqoqLSsVP/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna, ENG. Trans.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
ELECTRO-MAGNETIC 'PULSE' Causes Man's 'DEATH'?
(Quinta Columna / Original Report) https://www.bitchute.com/video/SiKfMtFKZ4I6/
CELL TOWER ASSASSINATION CAUGHT ON VIDEO?
(STFN Reaction) https://www.bitchute.com/video/DBKrFaL9VKgr/
['KILL DROP'; If You Don't 'STOP'] 5G & 'YOUR SMART' (DUMB ASS) 'PHONES'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/et6v4WFlYLyQ/
DEFEATING MICROWAVE WEAPONS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PUeAI42AnYUr/
BIRDS DROPPING, BEES GOING, HUMANS NEXT...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SCgZ90kAWpYd/
COVID MONEY, WORLD MONOPOLY EMPIRE; GREAT RESET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kFDHVjbv2d0n/
Leaked PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
(WORLD ECONOMIX FORUM) 'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...'
[1] (visual mix) https://www.bitchute.com/video/c1KSTqhqKm1n/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
Dr. Pri Bandara's 'HACKED' (WorldCouncilForHealth) 5G HEALTH RISKS Presentation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/map7D1Xmn1fY/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
*The INVISIBLE RAINBOW [HISTORY & EFFECTS of ELECTROMAGNETISM] (RE-UPLOAD)
(Arthur Firstenberg) https://www.bitchute.com/video/gOtC5NZCEs82/
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
We got hacked..! It was a live talk on dangers of EMF exposure...
I was attending a Webinar with the World Council for Health yesterday evening and before we even got started, the call was hacked. There was an imposter on the call and a hacker got into Dr. Bandara’s machine and deleted her slides right in front on our eyes. Watch.
Jessica Rose / Mar 22 https://jessicar.substack.com/p/we-got-hacked
=================
Doctors 5G Health Impacts Presentation Hacked (Dr. Pri Bandara & Dr. Jessica Rose)
https://rumble.com/vy4b82-doctors-meeting-on-5g-health-impacts-disrupted-by-hackers.html
Monday’s General Assembly took an unexpected turn when hackers disrupted our Zoom event, ultimately taking control of Dr. Pri Bandara’s screen. During the brief ordeal, all of Dr. Bandara’s slides were permanently deleted. The hackers further disrupted by playing loud music and showing explicit images and videos.
WCH staff responded quickly, ending the meeting and beginning a new one to continue the program.
Dr. Bandara later said, "It just shows how important this topic is. The impact of wireless radiation on health and wellbeing of people and all forms of life on earth. It's a huge problem."
This disruption will not stop WCH or our guests and partners from exploring the global health impacts of 5G and wireless technology. Look for a rescheduled event with Dr. Bandara soon.
Sign up for our newsletter (https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/subscribe) for updates and don't miss our next General Assembly in the WCH Newsroom (https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom/).
=================
This is the full, edited presentation that we received. Shockingly, due to a cyberattack that occurred in our Zoom meeting, Dr. Pri Bandara’s brilliant presentation on the risks of 5G and wireless technology was deleted before our eyes when her computer was taken over.
Dr. Pri Bandara's Disrupted 5G Health Risks Presentation [Full]
https://rumble.com/embed/vvkxwi/?pub=4
Dr. Priyanka Bandara joined the World Council for Health assembly on March 21, 2022 to give her presentation entitled, "Environmental Electromagnetic Pollution & Our Health in the 5G Era".
Dr. Priyanka (Pri) Bandara is former academic clinical and basic researcher at leading Australian institutions (Westmead and Royal Prince Alfred hospitals, Faculty of Medicine at University of Sydney and UNSW), now operating independently to investigate the impact of common environmental pollutants on human health, particularly chronic diseases. She has a special interest in the toxicology of anthropogenic electromagnetic radiation (EMR), mainly microwave EMR used for wireless communication and surveillance technologies. Pri is an executive member of Oceania Radiofrequency Scientific Advisory Association (ORSAA) and an advisory board member of Environmental Health Trust (USA). See this blog post:
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/news/2022/03/general-assembly-5g-disrupted/49403/
=================
Your (NOT) SMART PHONE(Y)... Is (NOT) A PHONE...
IT'S (YOUR) DIGITAL SLAVE CONE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vLtqPZXsI2sn/
WATCHING TRUTH VIDS ON YOUR 'SMART' PHONE? A.I. CONTROL FRY ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mI98HpTnoaAe/
21ST CENTURY ELECTROMAGNETIC WARFARE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRMRqoqLSsVP/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna, ENG. Trans.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
ELECTRO-MAGNETIC 'PULSE' Causes Man's 'DEATH'?
(Quinta Columna / Original Report) https://www.bitchute.com/video/SiKfMtFKZ4I6/
CELL TOWER ASSASSINATION CAUGHT ON VIDEO?
(STFN Reaction) https://www.bitchute.com/video/DBKrFaL9VKgr/
['KILL DROP'; If You Don't 'STOP'] 5G & 'YOUR SMART' (DUMB ASS) 'PHONES'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/et6v4WFlYLyQ/
DEFEATING MICROWAVE WEAPONS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PUeAI42AnYUr/
BIRDS DROPPING, BEES GOING, HUMANS NEXT...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SCgZ90kAWpYd/
COVID MONEY, WORLD MONOPOLY EMPIRE; GREAT RESET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kFDHVjbv2d0n/
Leaked PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
(WORLD ECONOMIX FORUM) 'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...'
[1] (visual mix) https://www.bitchute.com/video/c1KSTqhqKm1n/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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