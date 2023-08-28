Create New Account
Glow in the Dark Chicken Drumsticks from the grocery store - UV Light
Published 16 hours ago

You can do this test yourself. Tyson's Chicken Drumsticks and the local grocery store Chicken Drumsticks have glowing spots under a UV light. Luciferase? 


Pray over you food and ask God to bless it in Jesus Christ Name.


Please share this video. 


Have a blessed day!!!

