Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Christ's Government on Earth #millennialkingdom #kingofkings
12 views
channel image
Weekly Sermon Message
Published 2 months ago |

Government and authority are spiritual in nature. Eternity itself will have structure. Order, government, and authority are of the mind of God. Christ's Government will be defined by spiritual principles.


Hit the LIKE button 👍 to help more people see this message


QUESTION -- Have a question about This Message... Other Bible Questions... or Anything Else? Post in comments section of this video!


-----Locate a UCG meeting near you------

➤ http://ucg.org/congregations/


🎪 UCG Raleigh on Social Media:

➤ https://www.facebook.com/UCGRaleigh.main.page

➤ https://twitter.com/UCGRaleigh


📚 Dig deeper into your bible with this helpful bible study guide:

https://www.ucg.org/bible-study-tools/booklets/christs-reign-on-earth-what-it-will-be-like


The government of God will be focused and centered on Christ and the saints who rule with Him. It will provide authority and structure in a loving environment based on the family model. Deception will be banished and all will have ready access to the truth. Instruction and judgement will provide order and prosperity... but order and prosperity are not the goals. All the good we look forward to in the millennium is provided by addressing the spiritual.


Order, peace, and prosperity are the natural by products of right spiritual principles, learned, lived and applied.


Read this message on our blog:

👉 https://ucgraleigh.blogspot.com/2021/09/what-christs-government-will-look-like.html

Keywords
biblechristianityucgucgraleigh

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket