Christ's Government on Earth #millennialkingdom #kingofkings

Government and authority are spiritual in nature. Eternity itself will have structure. Order, government, and authority are of the mind of God. Christ's Government will be defined by spiritual principles.





Hit the LIKE button 👍 to help more people see this message





QUESTION -- Have a question about This Message... Other Bible Questions... or Anything Else? Post in comments section of this video!





-----Locate a UCG meeting near you------

➤ http://ucg.org/congregations/





🎪 UCG Raleigh on Social Media:

➤ https://www.facebook.com/UCGRaleigh.main.page

➤ https://twitter.com/UCGRaleigh





📚 Dig deeper into your bible with this helpful bible study guide:

https://www.ucg.org/bible-study-tools/booklets/christs-reign-on-earth-what-it-will-be-like





The government of God will be focused and centered on Christ and the saints who rule with Him. It will provide authority and structure in a loving environment based on the family model. Deception will be banished and all will have ready access to the truth. Instruction and judgement will provide order and prosperity... but order and prosperity are not the goals. All the good we look forward to in the millennium is provided by addressing the spiritual.





Order, peace, and prosperity are the natural by products of right spiritual principles, learned, lived and applied.





Read this message on our blog:

👉 https://ucgraleigh.blogspot.com/2021/09/what-christs-government-will-look-like.html