Sneak Peek, Disrupt Now Podcast: Ending the Victim Vs. Victimizer Programming & Stepping Into Power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE: https://natalieviglione.substack.com/p/season-2-ep-10-not-playing-victim
Join us on the Disrupt Now Podcast Season 2 as we delve deep into the world of how we seek to end the victim-victimizer programming... it includes looking at peering into the truth of healing, cosmic energies, and transmutation.
Guest is Linn Rivers, and in this episode, we touch on why playing a victim to society disempowers us all— all of humanity and all of living creation.
#victimvsvictimizerprogramming #HolisticHealing #CosmicEnergies #Transmutation #PersonalEmpowerment #AncestralHealing #FunctionalMedicine #SelfDiscovery #DisruptNowPodcast Unlock the secrets to a transformative life now!
-----
🌟 Vibration Medicine for Sacred Soul Healing: Getting to the ROOT cause! Are you tired of being tired? Ready to purify + cultivate your vital life force energy? Grab a 1:1 Sacred Soul Health Vibration Medicine session 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/intuitively-guided-healing-session
🌟 Want to remember HOW to unlock your Divine Innate Gifts and UNBLOCK more within to unleash them? Tap Into Your Magick 👉https://www.tapintoyourmagick.com/
🔥 Subscribe to my newsletter for announcements, upcoming podcast episodes, events, etc. 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter
🌟 Make sure to share / subscribe to this channel 🌟
👉https://www.youtube.com/@awakeningmagick
🌟 If you'd like tips to activate + build your Sacred Mission in the world, check out my other channel 👉 https://www.youtube.com/@TeamGuCreative
🌀FREE GUIDE: Tap Into Your Unique Magick and Mastery, Learn to Let Go and Heal 👉 https://bit.ly/GiveawayFreeGuideLearntoLetGoandHeal
✨ CONNECT INTO THE AWAKENING MAGICK COMMUNITY RISING ✨
🔮TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AwakeningMagick
✨WEBSITE FOR ...Strategic Magick (aka Marketing) & Creative Support for the Sacred Mission Owners around the world 👉 https://www.teamgu.com/
✨ WEBSITE FOR ... Dissolving of the old energies to awaken the new MAGICk from within with the DisrUPt Now Programs & Podcast
👉https://www.awakeningmagick.com/