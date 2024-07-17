Sneak Peek, Disrupt Now Podcast: Ending the Victim Vs. Victimizer Programming & Stepping Into Power

WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE: https://natalieviglione.substack.com/p/season-2-ep-10-not-playing-victim





Join us on the Disrupt Now Podcast Season 2 as we delve deep into the world of how we seek to end the victim-victimizer programming... it includes looking at peering into the truth of healing, cosmic energies, and transmutation.





Guest is Linn Rivers, and in this episode, we touch on why playing a victim to society disempowers us all— all of humanity and all of living creation.





#victimvsvictimizerprogramming #HolisticHealing #CosmicEnergies #Transmutation #PersonalEmpowerment #AncestralHealing #FunctionalMedicine #SelfDiscovery #DisruptNowPodcast Unlock the secrets to a transformative life now!

