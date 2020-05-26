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THE DORMANT PARK nearly headless
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1 view • May 26, 2020
ive awoken when the shadows creep
after drifting at the hollow strum
now the trampoline is draped with leaves
and the days nearly done
so we snuck into the backyard just before it got dark
the sky was bluish purplish pink
your hair was waltzing with the breeze
the suns sheer curtain sank between the broken cloud link
while the impatient moon revealed her face beneath the veil
neighbors pond was full of lily pads but the toadsve seem tove gone
so well spend our night on the lawn and return right before dawn
everything is a blur evelyn
everything is superb evelyn
drip drop drip dont waste the clock tick tock lips lock all right all night
fireflies sparkled n your eyes leaned against wet bark and held onto your thighs
all i see are all of these holly trees mockingly calling me back to the trunk and the hole
reminiscing in endless repitition all the kisses of the missus that im missing and now im alone
so i took you for a ride and you held on for your life closed your eyes tight and slide slide slide
locked up with our bodies pinned has got me so lost in thought its in a lot deeper than the arctic snow
times the reaper of the harvest grown its time to leap into the rabbit hole
everything is a blur evelyn
everything is superb evelyn
after drifting at the hollow strum
now the trampoline is draped with leaves
and the days nearly done
so we snuck into the backyard just before it got dark
the sky was bluish purplish pink
your hair was waltzing with the breeze
the suns sheer curtain sank between the broken cloud link
while the impatient moon revealed her face beneath the veil
neighbors pond was full of lily pads but the toadsve seem tove gone
so well spend our night on the lawn and return right before dawn
everything is a blur evelyn
everything is superb evelyn
drip drop drip dont waste the clock tick tock lips lock all right all night
fireflies sparkled n your eyes leaned against wet bark and held onto your thighs
all i see are all of these holly trees mockingly calling me back to the trunk and the hole
reminiscing in endless repitition all the kisses of the missus that im missing and now im alone
so i took you for a ride and you held on for your life closed your eyes tight and slide slide slide
locked up with our bodies pinned has got me so lost in thought its in a lot deeper than the arctic snow
times the reaper of the harvest grown its time to leap into the rabbit hole
everything is a blur evelyn
everything is superb evelyn
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