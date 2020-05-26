THE DORMANT PARK nearly headless

ive awoken when the shadows creep

after drifting at the hollow strum

now the trampoline is draped with leaves

and the days nearly done

so we snuck into the backyard just before it got dark

the sky was bluish purplish pink

your hair was waltzing with the breeze

the suns sheer curtain sank between the broken cloud link

while the impatient moon revealed her face beneath the veil

neighbors pond was full of lily pads but the toadsve seem tove gone

so well spend our night on the lawn and return right before dawn



everything is a blur evelyn

everything is superb evelyn



drip drop drip dont waste the clock tick tock lips lock all right all night

fireflies sparkled n your eyes leaned against wet bark and held onto your thighs

all i see are all of these holly trees mockingly calling me back to the trunk and the hole

reminiscing in endless repitition all the kisses of the missus that im missing and now im alone

so i took you for a ride and you held on for your life closed your eyes tight and slide slide slide

locked up with our bodies pinned has got me so lost in thought its in a lot deeper than the arctic snow

times the reaper of the harvest grown its time to leap into the rabbit hole



everything is a blur evelyn

everything is superb evelyn