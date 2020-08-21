Mr. V (14η) - ΕΒΡΟΣ, Κ. ΗΛΙΑΚΗΣ, ΤΟΥΡΚΙΚΗ ΠΡΟΚΛΗΤΙΚΟΤΗΣ, Η.Π.Α., ΣΤΡ. ΘΗΤΕΙΑ, ΣΤΕΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ..._21_03_2018

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Παρασκήνιο, ιστορία, ειδήσεις που συνήθως δεν κοσμούν τα βοθροκάναλα και την πλειοψηφία των έντυπων και ηλεκτρονικών μέσων μαζικής εξαπάτησης.
Ενημέρωση για "ψαγμένους" και αχόρταγους για την αλήθεια όσο πικρή και στενάχωρη να είναι. Για όσους τελικά πιστεύουν και αποδέχονται πως :
«Γνώσεσθε τὴν ἀλήθειαν καὶ ἡ ἀλήθεια ἐλευθερώσει ὑμᾶς.»