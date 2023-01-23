London Truth Be Told March 21st January 2023

Banned from GoogleCensorshipTube.
Saturday 21st January 2023 Truth Be Told march procession in London from BBC Portland Place to Downing Street. This, and the talks beforehand on the day, highlighting the vaccine damage done over these last few years, giving a voice to the injured and bereaved.
Music: Reynard Seidel - 'The Silent March'
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.