Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Christianity 101
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
52 Subscribers
1 view
Published Yesterday

July 16, 2023

Pastor Dean brings us back to the basics of our faith in this powerful sermon about our Savior, Jesus Christ. There are only two places for eternity, and the Lord Jesus died for our sins so we may have eternity in heaven with Him. Jesus is the fullness of the Godhead bodily, don't let anything take you away from fully following Him!

"Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me." John 14:6

Keywords
biblejesuschristianityfaithdean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket