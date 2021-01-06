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DELATORI E ZOOMAFIA - CANEGRATE-EPIDEMIA, VIOLENZE E LESIONI PER CANI uv
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50 views • January 06, 2021
I COMUNI di mafia del nord-ovest milanese, promuovono, propagandano e tutelano la diffusione massiva di loppidi inquinanti, fonte primaria di spargimento di GERMI PATOGENI, che sono la causa primaria di EPIDEMIE ZOONOTICHE... tipo COVID19... ovviamente a beneficio diretto dell'ATS, qui gestita dalla REGIONE DELLA LOMBARDIA che ricordo essere una AZIENDA PRIVATA con scopo di lucro (sulla vita dei "cittadini) e registrata nel DELAWARE. noto paradiso fiscale onde evadere le tasse i Italia dove svolge il suo business..: https://bit.ly/3dGZ3aI provare per credere!
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