BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Call to Arms of Compassion: Charlie Kirk's Legacy in a Time of Separation | Tsunami of Truth
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
70 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 1 day ago

Kristy Allen frames the tragic death of Charlie Kirk not just as a political assassination, but as a pivotal moment of spiritual choice. She argues that the celebration of his murder reveals a terrifying loss of human compassion, linked to the degradation of the pineal gland.


Drawing from her personal experiences with religious programming and MK-Ultra, Christi makes a powerful case that we are witnessing the biblical separation of the wheat from the tares.


This is an urgent invitation to leap from a timeline of cruelty to one of love, to reach out with compassion despite disagreement, and to prepare to build the coming Golden Age with the "collective Phoenix" that remains.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
mk-ultrapolitical violencecompassionwheat and tarestruth movementgolden agespiritual awakeningkristy allenmoral crisistimeline shiftcharlie kirk assassinationspiritual choiceloss of compassionpineal gland degradationreligious programmingbiblical separationcollective phoenixlove over crueltyunity building
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy