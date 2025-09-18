A Call to Arms of Compassion: Charlie Kirk's Legacy in a Time of Separation | Tsunami of Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kristy Allen frames the tragic death of Charlie Kirk not just as a political assassination, but as a pivotal moment of spiritual choice. She argues that the celebration of his murder reveals a terrifying loss of human compassion, linked to the degradation of the pineal gland.
Drawing from her personal experiences with religious programming and MK-Ultra, Christi makes a powerful case that we are witnessing the biblical separation of the wheat from the tares.
This is an urgent invitation to leap from a timeline of cruelty to one of love, to reach out with compassion despite disagreement, and to prepare to build the coming Golden Age with the "collective Phoenix" that remains.
