GHISLAINE WANTS UK PRISON - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220617/
This week on the New World Next Week: Chinese protesters stopped by health apps; Ghislaine Maxwell wants to serve out her sentence in the UK; and the Svalbard vault is about to get some musical glass deposits.