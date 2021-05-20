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The Slaughter of the Gullible & the Innocent
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70 views • May 20, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman analyses the UK Government's own shocking figures for the deaths and serious side effects associated with the covid 19 jabs. There have been a total of over 1,000 deaths already in the UK. And 622,176 adverse reactions after the Astra Zeneca jab alone. Dr Coleman also talks about global warming (the hoax behind the hoax)and looks at deteriorating health care and other news items. He also explains how long covid is being used to cover up problems caused by the jabs.
All that you have to do is replace your country of origin with his testimony and the picture will make grotesque sense. Truly good versus evil.
Live with good intent, cover your op-sec, ride the wave a:)
For more unbiased information about other important health related matters please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
All that you have to do is replace your country of origin with his testimony and the picture will make grotesque sense. Truly good versus evil.
Live with good intent, cover your op-sec, ride the wave a:)
For more unbiased information about other important health related matters please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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