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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0428 - Taylor Stephen Clark - Report on Gordon's sentencing
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12 views • April 03, 2021
Taylor was selling his 2007 Nissan 350ZX via Craiglist and agreed to meet up with Gordon. However, instead of purchasing the car, Gordon shot Taylor multiple times, dumping his body in a shallow grave not far from where Gordon worked, before driving Taylor’s car back to his work as if it was his.
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