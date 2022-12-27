Polio, Smallpox and Tetanus Vaccines: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. DrTenpenny.com

Dr. Peter McCullough Interviews Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. "Measles was a skin rash. It had negligible mortality. But there was a theme...to overstate the seriousness of the illness in order to prompt and justify vaccination."

What about polio? "The polio vaccine came out in 1955 and the peak of the polio infection actually dropped off by 1957...The World Health Organization declared the western hemisphere polio free in 1991. We still give children four doses of this shot to protect them against a virus that isn't even in the environment here...The CDC pink book actually says that 97% of people who were exposed to a polio virus, which is an entero-virus, back in the day when there was a lot of it around, more than 97% of it passed through as an asymptomatic infection. They had no symptoms whatsoever and it went away. About 2% of people had what looked like either stomach flu or a little bit of food poisoning and it went away. Less than 1% had something that looked like a viral meningitis. And 0.02% of people who contracted a polio infection actually ended up with some form of paralysis. Most of that paralysis resolved within two years.... What explained the polio epidemic if it wasn't the vaccine?...What else was causing this paralysis? And there is a lot of evidence that points to an exposure to DDT. To chemicals and pesticides...there is evidence that points to the fact that what was happening with the paralysis was really a chemical poisoning...."

FULL SHOW Dr. McCullough Interviews Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on America Out Loud Network, The McCullough Report, October 7, 2022

Sherri J. Tenpenny, DO, AOBEM(95-06), AOBNMM, ABIHM. "Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties. The author of Saying No To Vaccines, Dr. Tenpenny was a full-time Emergency Medicine physician and the director of the Emergency Department in Findlay, Ohio From 1986 to 1998. In 1996 she opened the Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio (originally in Strongsville) to provide the best of integrative medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. She has lectured at Cleveland State University and Case Western Reserve Medical School on various topics in the field of Integrative Medicine. She has been a speaker at conventions, both nationally and internationally, on a wide range of topics including breast health, breast thermography, female hormones, medical uses of iodine and the adverse effects vaccines have on health."





