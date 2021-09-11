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NUMBERS NEVER LIE ... OR DO THEY?
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51 views • September 11, 2021
The New Mexico Covid numbers just don't add up. Systems and data analyst, Bobby Bounds, has looked at all the NM death certificates for 2020 among other data, and found some curious anomalies that are clues to a very ugly conspiracy ... he has the proof that it is not a 'theory'. PART 1.
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