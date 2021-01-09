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Separation Of Church & State - Ep. 13 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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61 views • January 09, 2021
What does Separation of Church & State really mean? It DOESN'T mean officials cannot express their faith in public office. It DOES mean that the government is not allowed to establish a State Church. It also means that the government cannot reach in, mandate and/or intrude in any local church's function of how it operates or how it worships.
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