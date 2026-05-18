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WAR ROOM [3 of 3] Monday 5/18/26 • ELECTION FRAUD GULTIY PLEA, News, Reports & Analysis • Alex Jones Network
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TEMPORARILY CALLS OFF IRAN ATTACK, ACTIVE SHOOTER OPENS FIRE AT ISLAMIC CENTER OF SAN DIEGO, MILITARY WARNS OF CUBAN DRONE ATTACKS ON FLORIDA

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