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The calm before the storm - Praying Medic - April 26, 2020
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39 views • May 30, 2020
Praying Medic Dave Hayes joins SGTreport to discuss Qanon, a topic about which he has written a new book titled 'Calm Before the Storm'. In this interview I press Dave on the Trillions of Dollars in stimulus and the unaccountable criminal banks and corporate interests which are getting most of that money... Dave says that's "a stone in my shoe." Let the fireworks begin.
And let's pray that Dave is right.
Posted on April 26, 2020 on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUEn_SuHEQs
The SGT Report PODCAST is HERE! Now on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-propaganda-antidote/id1502568407
SGTreport:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2nQYGjfe9I_tgWpqgJorUg
And let's pray that Dave is right.
Posted on April 26, 2020 on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUEn_SuHEQs
The SGT Report PODCAST is HERE! Now on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-propaganda-antidote/id1502568407
SGTreport:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2nQYGjfe9I_tgWpqgJorUg
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