The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency- Extended Version

The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency- Extended VersionNGA delivers world-class geospatial intelligence that provides a decisive advantage to warfighters, policymakers, intelligence professionals and first responders. This video provides information about NGA's mission and value to national security.
***
NGIA is currently being "weaponized" against the American people. Example: Forced use of "captcha" when using online websites is being used to LOCATE and identify user in total violation of the 4th amendment right to personal privacy. Captcha is ILLEGAL Google/ NSA software used to track and record one's IP address, location, user identity and other user data.
***
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.