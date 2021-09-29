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Ep 144 Technocracy or Freedom - with Patrick Wood
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30 views • September 29, 2021
Patrick Wood joins the dots and illustrates what we are dealing with in the modern world. From its roots in the 1930s technocracy has been adopted by the parasite class as the means to enslave humanity.
Patricks work can be found at https://www.technocracy.news/ and you can also check out his organisation for free speech here https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org/
For the show notes go here https://lawfulrebel.com/ep-144-technocracy-or-freedom/
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
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Patricks work can be found at https://www.technocracy.news/ and you can also check out his organisation for free speech here https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org/
For the show notes go here https://lawfulrebel.com/ep-144-technocracy-or-freedom/
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up for the Lawful rebel Newsletter go to https://lawfulrebel.com/
Follow Lawful Rebel on these platforms:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lawfulrebelcom/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lawfulrebel
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@LawfulRebel:9
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/LawfulRebelTV/featured
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