Ungrateful [Migrant] Snowbirds
Published 17 hours ago

Lib sanctuary cities are so bad that even migrants want out.

Some are fleeing back to their home countries.

They have realized the American dream doesn’t exist any more.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Five (13 November 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6341070294112

