The Dopamine-Flowstate Connection 🎙️ with Lucas Aoun

Dopamine is often misunderstood as the “pleasure” molecule, but its primary role is motivation, reward-seeking behavior, and reinforcement learning. It drives goal-oriented behavior, productivity, focus, and even longevity. Dopamine is essential in habit formation and performance optimization—but it’s also involved in addiction and burnout.
I'm joined by my friend, Lucas Aoun of Boost Your Biology, and we go deep on the topic of dopamine here and how to Biohack it for a vigorous life of meaning, joy, and adventure.
1:31 What performance enhancers we are on today
3:38 Flowstate and dopamine
7:10 Biohack BEFORE going to therapy
9:21 An herbal alternative to Modafinil - Catuaba Bark
13:00 Dopamine-Boosting Nootropics
16:47 Evidence for Catuaba
21:00 Dopamine and empathy
23:55 Ultradian rhythms and flowstate
28:07 Dopamine fasting
30:00 A VR-Hack for flowstate
35:41 The Atlantis-Catuaba connection
43:43 Anakainōsis - Our flagship transformational program
47:43 About CatuaPure™ from INB4SUPPS
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
