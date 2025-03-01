The Dopamine-Flowstate Connection 🎙️ with Lucas Aoun

Dopamine is often misunderstood as the “pleasure” molecule, but its primary role is motivation, reward-seeking behavior, and reinforcement learning. It drives goal-oriented behavior, productivity, focus, and even longevity. Dopamine is essential in habit formation and performance optimization—but it’s also involved in addiction and burnout.

I'm joined by my friend, Lucas Aoun of Boost Your Biology, and we go deep on the topic of dopamine here and how to Biohack it for a vigorous life of meaning, joy, and adventure.





1:31 What performance enhancers we are on today

3:38 Flowstate and dopamine

7:10 Biohack BEFORE going to therapy

9:21 An herbal alternative to Modafinil - Catuaba Bark

13:00 Dopamine-Boosting Nootropics

16:47 Evidence for Catuaba

21:00 Dopamine and empathy

23:55 Ultradian rhythms and flowstate

28:07 Dopamine fasting

30:00 A VR-Hack for flowstate

35:41 The Atlantis-Catuaba connection

43:43 Anakainōsis - Our flagship transformational program

47:43 About CatuaPure™ from INB4SUPPS





