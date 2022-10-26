Rush Limbaugh Is Dead: Muslims; Ismael; & Big Pharma Killed Rush Limbaugh ...

Rush died from the treatment he received for cancer. This treatment of Cemo is a derivative of the oil given to Ismael which causes the clash of civilizations. See My numerous videos on Ismael's Oil blessing cursing the world today from pharmaceutical medicines. Rush believed in contagion and germ theory and it cost him his life. I love the fact that Donald Trump gave him the medal of honor before his death at the state of the union speech. It was a beautiful tribute to our fearless leader Rush Limbaugh...

