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21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings and the Church
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82 views • February 08, 2020
What would Jesus do? That's a common question, but to find the answer, we really need to ask "what did Jesus say?". You may be surprised to learn just how different the teachings of Jesus are, compared to the teachings of the average church. The apostasy in the churches today is not being caused by people drinking and smoking; it's being caused by the rejection of the Cornerstone (i.e. Christ's teachings).
As you watch this video, look up the Bible references given with the words of Jesus, and ask yourself if there is anything stopping you from practicing these teachings yourself.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
As you watch this video, look up the Bible references given with the words of Jesus, and ask yourself if there is anything stopping you from practicing these teachings yourself.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
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