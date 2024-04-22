Create New Account
WHO SAID PALESTIANS DON'T HAVE A SENSE OF HUMOR !!
Tilt
Published Monday

An IDF reservist who was home on temporary leave was lightly injured after kicking a Palestinian flag between the settlements of Kochav HaShachar and Moledet in the West Bank. Apparently, an explosive device was planted under it, Israeli media reported.

