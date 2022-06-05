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June 5th Updates - What Do Red Flag Gun Laws REALLY Mean?
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82 views • June 05, 2022
It seems like just about every time I take some time off to go visit friends, the SHTF. Well the last two weeks were no exception.
Tonight I am back on the main channel after being banned from posting yet again, for a video that was almost a year and a half old and I will be talking about the dangers of Red Flag Gun Laws. I am pretty sure that this video will be censored just based on those words, but since I have an opinion, like most of you, that goes against the regime and their view, I am sure it will be censored even more so it is important to share this video out because unfortunately there are many people, even gun owners who are still asleep to the real plan of the #CommieRat scumbags and are starting to support these dangerous “red flag” laws.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive
Tonight I am back on the main channel after being banned from posting yet again, for a video that was almost a year and a half old and I will be talking about the dangers of Red Flag Gun Laws. I am pretty sure that this video will be censored just based on those words, but since I have an opinion, like most of you, that goes against the regime and their view, I am sure it will be censored even more so it is important to share this video out because unfortunately there are many people, even gun owners who are still asleep to the real plan of the #CommieRat scumbags and are starting to support these dangerous “red flag” laws.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive
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