REMEMBER WHEN TERRORISTS BURNED THE JORDON PILOT?

IF THESE EVIL BASTARDS CAN DO THIS TO ANOTHER HUMAN BEING THEY CAN DO IT TO YOU!!! THOSE WHO SUPPORT THE TERRORISTS ARE NO BETTER THAN THEM AND HAVE TO BE SILENCED... HUMANITY IS NOW IN A WAR FOR ITS VERY EXISTENCE. YOU BETTER WAKE UP OR YOU'LL BE NEXT! THEY'RE ALREADY IN AMERICA NOW...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.