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What Was the 1918 Influenza Pandemic?
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518 views • May 10, 2020
One hundred years ago, a new influenza virus appeared and swept across the globe, killing between 50 and 100 million people. Two NIAID experts, Dr. Jeffery Taubenberger and Dr. David Morens, discuss why the 1918 flu was so deadly, and what resurrecting the virus from preserved tissues has taught us.
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