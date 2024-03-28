Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Healthy Living Livestream: What Makes Toxins Stick Around? (And How To Unstick Them)
channel image
High Hopes
3129 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
346 views
Published 20 hours ago

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


March 27, 2024


In this episode, you’ll discover:


- How fat-soluble toxins pile up and cause disruptions in your body.


- Why mainstream science turns a blind eye to these well-established causes of metabolic disruption


- How you can safely expel fat-soluble toxins using proven natural healing strategies


Register for my Terrain workshop — The Power of Pine: The Ultimate Detox 3.0: https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/the-power-of-pine


Never miss an announcement by signing up to my newsletter at https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/newsletter


Discover the world of natural healing: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-bio


Take my short quiz and find out where you are giving your freedom away! https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/take-the-quiz


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4lodo3-healthy-living-livestream-what-makes-toxins-stick-around-and-how-to-unstick.html

Keywords
toxinsnatural healinghealthy livingstickdisruptionmetabolicdr andrew kaufmanalexander raskovicunstickfat-soluble

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket