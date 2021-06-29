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Sheriff Mack Shares How He Started Studying The Constitution
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22 views • June 29, 2021
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Watch and hear when Sheriff Mack started studying the Constitution.
It might surprise you!
He also talks about the Bill of Rights and how they came to be.
Was there a mistake in the Constitution? Watch this video to hear what I mean!
Watch and hear when Sheriff Mack started studying the Constitution.
It might surprise you!
He also talks about the Bill of Rights and how they came to be.
Was there a mistake in the Constitution? Watch this video to hear what I mean!
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